Sansiri PCL is a real estate developer with hundreds of projects across Thailand. The company generates nearly all of its revenue from project sales via its property development business segment, which consists of land and housing projects, residential projects, serviced apartments, and office buildings for rent. The remaining revenue comes from the provision of building management services, real estate brokerage, hotel, and education business. Sansiri operates a precast factory for precast construction as well. The company also operates Sansiri Global Investment, its international branch, which sells and leases property in the United Kingdom.