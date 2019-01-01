QQQ
Sansiri PCL is a real estate developer with hundreds of projects across Thailand. The company generates nearly all of its revenue from project sales via its property development business segment, which consists of land and housing projects, residential projects, serviced apartments, and office buildings for rent. The remaining revenue comes from the provision of building management services, real estate brokerage, hotel, and education business. Sansiri operates a precast factory for precast construction as well. The company also operates Sansiri Global Investment, its international branch, which sells and leases property in the United Kingdom.

Sansiri Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sansiri (SNSUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sansiri (OTCPK: SNSUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sansiri's (SNSUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sansiri.

Q

What is the target price for Sansiri (SNSUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sansiri

Q

Current Stock Price for Sansiri (SNSUF)?

A

The stock price for Sansiri (OTCPK: SNSUF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sansiri (SNSUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sansiri.

Q

When is Sansiri (OTCPK:SNSUF) reporting earnings?

A

Sansiri does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sansiri (SNSUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sansiri.

Q

What sector and industry does Sansiri (SNSUF) operate in?

A

Sansiri is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.