Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Super Nova Resources Inc provides human resource solutions and services to the employers. Its service offering features: Applicant Tracking, OnBoarding, and Performance Management software, Background Checks, Drug Testing, and E-Verify.

Super Nova Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Super Nova Resources (SNRR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Super Nova Resources (OTCEM: SNRR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Super Nova Resources's (SNRR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Super Nova Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Super Nova Resources (SNRR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Super Nova Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Super Nova Resources (SNRR)?

A

The stock price for Super Nova Resources (OTCEM: SNRR) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 17:49:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Super Nova Resources (SNRR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Super Nova Resources.

Q

When is Super Nova Resources (OTCEM:SNRR) reporting earnings?

A

Super Nova Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Super Nova Resources (SNRR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Super Nova Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Super Nova Resources (SNRR) operate in?

A

Super Nova Resources is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.