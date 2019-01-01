SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE is a software-oriented business consulting firm that specializes in the delivery of services in the area of data processing. It operates in two segments: Service and Software. The service segment offers consulting and training services for corporate transformation processes. These services are offered in the context of IT data transformation projects, with the goal of changing and adapting enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. The software segment offers customers planning reliability and project transparency with its Data Transformation platform known as CrystalBridge. Its geographical segments are CEU (Central Europe), EEMEA (Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa), Latin America, JAPAC, USA, and United Kingdom.