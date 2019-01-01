QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
75 - 75
Mkt Cap
553.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.22
Shares
7.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE is a software-oriented business consulting firm that specializes in the delivery of services in the area of data processing. It operates in two segments: Service and Software. The service segment offers consulting and training services for corporate transformation processes. These services are offered in the context of IT data transformation projects, with the goal of changing and adapting enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. The software segment offers customers planning reliability and project transparency with its Data Transformation platform known as CrystalBridge. Its geographical segments are CEU (Central Europe), EEMEA (Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa), Latin America, JAPAC, USA, and United Kingdom.

SNP Schneider-Neureither Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SNP Schneider-Neureither (SNPXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SNP Schneider-Neureither (OTCGM: SNPXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SNP Schneider-Neureither's (SNPXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SNP Schneider-Neureither.

Q

What is the target price for SNP Schneider-Neureither (SNPXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SNP Schneider-Neureither

Q

Current Stock Price for SNP Schneider-Neureither (SNPXF)?

A

The stock price for SNP Schneider-Neureither (OTCGM: SNPXF) is $75 last updated Thu May 20 2021 18:01:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SNP Schneider-Neureither (SNPXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SNP Schneider-Neureither.

Q

When is SNP Schneider-Neureither (OTCGM:SNPXF) reporting earnings?

A

SNP Schneider-Neureither does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SNP Schneider-Neureither (SNPXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SNP Schneider-Neureither.

Q

What sector and industry does SNP Schneider-Neureither (SNPXF) operate in?

A

SNP Schneider-Neureither is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.