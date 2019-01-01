QQQ
Sino-i Technology Ltd is principally engaged in enterprise cloud services. It also provides e-commerce and informational operation services for SMEs and localized SaaS mode e-commerce and informational application services for SMEs in China. The company's SaaS (Software as a Service) model of e-commerce and information application services includes website building, B2C online store, Mail, network marketing. In addition, the firm offers IT sub-contracting services; and Arrow Cloud, a cloud computing product. Most of its revenue is derived from Mainland China.

Sino-i Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sino-i Technology (SNOIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sino-i Technology (OTCPK: SNOIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sino-i Technology's (SNOIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sino-i Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Sino-i Technology (SNOIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sino-i Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Sino-i Technology (SNOIF)?

A

The stock price for Sino-i Technology (OTCPK: SNOIF) is $0.004 last updated Thu Nov 18 2021 17:35:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sino-i Technology (SNOIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sino-i Technology.

Q

When is Sino-i Technology (OTCPK:SNOIF) reporting earnings?

A

Sino-i Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sino-i Technology (SNOIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sino-i Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Sino-i Technology (SNOIF) operate in?

A

Sino-i Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.