Sino-i Technology Ltd is principally engaged in enterprise cloud services. It also provides e-commerce and informational operation services for SMEs and localized SaaS mode e-commerce and informational application services for SMEs in China. The company's SaaS (Software as a Service) model of e-commerce and information application services includes website building, B2C online store, Mail, network marketing. In addition, the firm offers IT sub-contracting services; and Arrow Cloud, a cloud computing product. Most of its revenue is derived from Mainland China.