Range
19.9 - 20
Vol / Avg.
1.8K/2.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.05 - 21.7
Mkt Cap
15.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
20
P/E
-
EPS
-0.5
Shares
793.5K
Outstanding
Sunnyside Bancorp Inc is engaged in the financial service sector. It is a savings and loan holding company for Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association of Irvington. The Bank's business consists of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one- to four-family residential real estate loans and commercial and multi-family real estate loans, and, to a much more limited extent, commercial loans, home equity lines of credit and other loans. The bank originates both fixed-rate and adjustable-rate one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

Sunnyside Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sunnyside Bancorp (SNNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCPK: SNNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sunnyside Bancorp's (SNNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sunnyside Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Sunnyside Bancorp (SNNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sunnyside Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Sunnyside Bancorp (SNNY)?

A

The stock price for Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCPK: SNNY) is $20 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:56:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sunnyside Bancorp (SNNY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sunnyside Bancorp.

Q

When is Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCPK:SNNY) reporting earnings?

A

Sunnyside Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sunnyside Bancorp (SNNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sunnyside Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Sunnyside Bancorp (SNNY) operate in?

A

Sunnyside Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.