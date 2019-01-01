Sunnyside Bancorp Inc is engaged in the financial service sector. It is a savings and loan holding company for Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association of Irvington. The Bank's business consists of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one- to four-family residential real estate loans and commercial and multi-family real estate loans, and, to a much more limited extent, commercial loans, home equity lines of credit and other loans. The bank originates both fixed-rate and adjustable-rate one- to four-family residential real estate loans.