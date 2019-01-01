QQQ
Kingwell Group Ltd is engaged in the property development business. It operates under two main segments. The gold mining segment engages in the production and sale of gold; and the property development, property leasing, and property management services segment engages in the development of villas, apartments, and commercial buildings, property leasing of self-owned properties, the sale of carpark spaces and the provision of property management services and construction services. The company derives most of its revenue from property development, property leasing, and property management services segment.

Kingwell Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kingwell Group (SNNHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kingwell Group (OTCPK: SNNHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kingwell Group's (SNNHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kingwell Group.

Q

What is the target price for Kingwell Group (SNNHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kingwell Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Kingwell Group (SNNHF)?

A

The stock price for Kingwell Group (OTCPK: SNNHF) is $0.0033 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 17:07:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kingwell Group (SNNHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kingwell Group.

Q

When is Kingwell Group (OTCPK:SNNHF) reporting earnings?

A

Kingwell Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kingwell Group (SNNHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kingwell Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Kingwell Group (SNNHF) operate in?

A

Kingwell Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.