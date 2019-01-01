Kingwell Group Ltd is engaged in the property development business. It operates under two main segments. The gold mining segment engages in the production and sale of gold; and the property development, property leasing, and property management services segment engages in the development of villas, apartments, and commercial buildings, property leasing of self-owned properties, the sale of carpark spaces and the provision of property management services and construction services. The company derives most of its revenue from property development, property leasing, and property management services segment.