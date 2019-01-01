QQQ
Range
11.3 - 11.4
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/1.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.25 - 13.2
Mkt Cap
21.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.4
P/E
24.04
EPS
0.06
Shares
1.9M
Outstanding
Seneca Financial Corp is a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It's business consists of accepting deposits from customers within its market area and investing those funds in residential mortgage loans and other financial instruments. The company provides demand accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial real estate mortgage loans, as well as commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Seneca Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seneca Financial (SNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seneca Financial (OTCPK: SNNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Seneca Financial's (SNNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seneca Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Seneca Financial (SNNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seneca Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Seneca Financial (SNNF)?

A

The stock price for Seneca Financial (OTCPK: SNNF) is $11.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:23:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seneca Financial (SNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seneca Financial.

Q

When is Seneca Financial (OTCPK:SNNF) reporting earnings?

A

Seneca Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seneca Financial (SNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seneca Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Seneca Financial (SNNF) operate in?

A

Seneca Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.