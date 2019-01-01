Seneca Financial Corp is a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It's business consists of accepting deposits from customers within its market area and investing those funds in residential mortgage loans and other financial instruments. The company provides demand accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial real estate mortgage loans, as well as commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.