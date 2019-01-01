QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sona Mobile Holdings Corp is a wireless software and service provider that specializes in value-added applications to data-intensive vertical market segments, including the gaming industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, markets and sells wireless data application software for mobile devices which enables secure execution of real time transactions on a flexible platform over cellular or Wi-Fi networks, and is compatible with most wireless devices that are Internet enabled.

Sona Mobile Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sona Mobile Holdings (SNMBQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sona Mobile Holdings (OTCEM: SNMBQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sona Mobile Holdings's (SNMBQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sona Mobile Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Sona Mobile Holdings (SNMBQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sona Mobile Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Sona Mobile Holdings (SNMBQ)?

A

The stock price for Sona Mobile Holdings (OTCEM: SNMBQ) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Aug 09 2021 15:38:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sona Mobile Holdings (SNMBQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sona Mobile Holdings.

Q

When is Sona Mobile Holdings (OTCEM:SNMBQ) reporting earnings?

A

Sona Mobile Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sona Mobile Holdings (SNMBQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sona Mobile Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Sona Mobile Holdings (SNMBQ) operate in?

A

Sona Mobile Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.