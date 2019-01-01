QQQ
San Luis Trust Bank FSB provides a number of financial services to individuals and corporate customers through its office in San Luis Obispo, California.

San Luis Trust Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy San Luis Trust Bank (SNLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of San Luis Trust Bank (OTCEM: SNLS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are San Luis Trust Bank's (SNLS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for San Luis Trust Bank.

Q

What is the target price for San Luis Trust Bank (SNLS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for San Luis Trust Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for San Luis Trust Bank (SNLS)?

A

The stock price for San Luis Trust Bank (OTCEM: SNLS) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 17:34:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does San Luis Trust Bank (SNLS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 14, 2007 to stockholders of record on December 5, 2007.

Q

When is San Luis Trust Bank (OTCEM:SNLS) reporting earnings?

A

San Luis Trust Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is San Luis Trust Bank (SNLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for San Luis Trust Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does San Luis Trust Bank (SNLS) operate in?

A

San Luis Trust Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.