Syntrol Corp is a United States-based service, repair, and replacement company. It is focused on providing energy efficiency products and services to residential homeowners, as a licensed contracting firm. The group offers energy savings and efficiency solutions which include solar energy generation, heat, ventilation, air conditioning, home insulation, windows, and roofs. It delivers air conditioning service and repair, solar system installation, roofing services, window installation, plumbing services, cellulose insulation service and other services.