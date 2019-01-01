QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Syntrol Corp is a United States-based service, repair, and replacement company. It is focused on providing energy efficiency products and services to residential homeowners, as a licensed contracting firm. The group offers energy savings and efficiency solutions which include solar energy generation, heat, ventilation, air conditioning, home insulation, windows, and roofs. It delivers air conditioning service and repair, solar system installation, roofing services, window installation, plumbing services, cellulose insulation service and other services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Syntrol Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Syntrol (SNLP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Syntrol (OTCEM: SNLP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Syntrol's (SNLP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Syntrol.

Q

What is the target price for Syntrol (SNLP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Syntrol

Q

Current Stock Price for Syntrol (SNLP)?

A

The stock price for Syntrol (OTCEM: SNLP) is $0.011 last updated Thu Sep 02 2021 19:30:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Syntrol (SNLP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Syntrol.

Q

When is Syntrol (OTCEM:SNLP) reporting earnings?

A

Syntrol does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Syntrol (SNLP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Syntrol.

Q

What sector and industry does Syntrol (SNLP) operate in?

A

Syntrol is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.