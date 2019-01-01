|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ: SNLN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF.
There is no analysis for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF
The stock price for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ: SNLN) is $15.66 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 14, 2022.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.