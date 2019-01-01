Renewi PLC is a waste-to-product company providing services such as collection, recycling, and treatment of commercial waste, reprocessing and recycling of contaminated soil and materials. The company's segment includes Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, Municipal and Group central services. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Waste segment. Geographically, it derives most of the revenue from the Netherlands and also has a presence in Belgium, UK, France, and Other Countries.