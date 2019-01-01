QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
4.53 - 4.6
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
14.18
Shares
9M
Outstanding
Sanko Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of automobile-related products, office equipment related products, press products, mechatronics products and plastic products, digital consumer electronics related products.

Analyst Ratings

Sanko Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sanko (SNKOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sanko (OTCGM: SNKOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sanko's (SNKOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sanko.

Q

What is the target price for Sanko (SNKOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sanko

Q

Current Stock Price for Sanko (SNKOF)?

A

The stock price for Sanko (OTCGM: SNKOF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sanko (SNKOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sanko.

Q

When is Sanko (OTCGM:SNKOF) reporting earnings?

A

Sanko does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sanko (SNKOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sanko.

Q

What sector and industry does Sanko (SNKOF) operate in?

A

Sanko is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.