QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.66/4.48%
52 Wk
14.75 - 14.75
Mkt Cap
313M
Payout Ratio
23.64
Open
-
P/E
5.73
EPS
46.59
Shares
21.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sanei Architecture Planning Co Ltd is engaged in providing real estate services. The business of the company include house for sale, residential building, contracting business, and rental income business.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sanei Architecture Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sanei Architecture (SNHPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sanei Architecture (OTCGM: SNHPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sanei Architecture's (SNHPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sanei Architecture.

Q

What is the target price for Sanei Architecture (SNHPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sanei Architecture

Q

Current Stock Price for Sanei Architecture (SNHPF)?

A

The stock price for Sanei Architecture (OTCGM: SNHPF) is $14.75 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 16:04:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sanei Architecture (SNHPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sanei Architecture.

Q

When is Sanei Architecture (OTCGM:SNHPF) reporting earnings?

A

Sanei Architecture does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sanei Architecture (SNHPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sanei Architecture.

Q

What sector and industry does Sanei Architecture (SNHPF) operate in?

A

Sanei Architecture is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.