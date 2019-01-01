QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Synrgy Corp is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

Synrgy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Synrgy (SNGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Synrgy (OTCPK: SNGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Synrgy's (SNGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Synrgy.

Q

What is the target price for Synrgy (SNGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Synrgy

Q

Current Stock Price for Synrgy (SNGY)?

A

The stock price for Synrgy (OTCPK: SNGY) is $0.05 last updated Fri Sep 10 2021 19:49:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Synrgy (SNGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Synrgy.

Q

When is Synrgy (OTCPK:SNGY) reporting earnings?

A

Synrgy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Synrgy (SNGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Synrgy.

Q

What sector and industry does Synrgy (SNGY) operate in?

A

Synrgy is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.