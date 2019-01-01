QQQ
Sinofert Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company operates in two segments: Basic Fertilizers Segment, Distribution Segment, and Production Segment. The Basic Fertilizers Segment is engaged in the sales of straight fertilizers such as nitrogen, phosphate, and potash. The Distribution segment engages in the building of distribution channels, procurement, and sales of compound fertilizers and new types of fertilizers. The Production Segment is responsible for the production and sales of fertilizers and MCP/DCP. The majority of its revenue comes from the Basic Fertilizers segment. Geographically, the company generates most of its revenue from Mainland China.

Sinofert Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sinofert Hldgs (SNFRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sinofert Hldgs (OTCPK: SNFRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sinofert Hldgs's (SNFRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sinofert Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Sinofert Hldgs (SNFRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sinofert Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Sinofert Hldgs (SNFRF)?

A

The stock price for Sinofert Hldgs (OTCPK: SNFRF) is $0.1385 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 17:34:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sinofert Hldgs (SNFRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sinofert Hldgs.

Q

When is Sinofert Hldgs (OTCPK:SNFRF) reporting earnings?

A

Sinofert Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sinofert Hldgs (SNFRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sinofert Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Sinofert Hldgs (SNFRF) operate in?

A

Sinofert Hldgs is in the sector and industry.