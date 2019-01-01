Sinofert Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company operates in two segments: Basic Fertilizers Segment, Distribution Segment, and Production Segment. The Basic Fertilizers Segment is engaged in the sales of straight fertilizers such as nitrogen, phosphate, and potash. The Distribution segment engages in the building of distribution channels, procurement, and sales of compound fertilizers and new types of fertilizers. The Production Segment is responsible for the production and sales of fertilizers and MCP/DCP. The majority of its revenue comes from the Basic Fertilizers segment. Geographically, the company generates most of its revenue from Mainland China.