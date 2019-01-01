QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sunridge International Inc is an innovative manufacturer of medical products with offices located near Phoenix, Arizona and Rome, Italy through its International wholly owned subsidiary, Ophthalmic International (OI).

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sunridge International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sunridge International (SNDZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sunridge International (OTCEM: SNDZ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sunridge International's (SNDZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sunridge International.

Q

What is the target price for Sunridge International (SNDZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sunridge International

Q

Current Stock Price for Sunridge International (SNDZ)?

A

The stock price for Sunridge International (OTCEM: SNDZ) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 16:49:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sunridge International (SNDZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sunridge International.

Q

When is Sunridge International (OTCEM:SNDZ) reporting earnings?

A

Sunridge International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sunridge International (SNDZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sunridge International.

Q

What sector and industry does Sunridge International (SNDZ) operate in?

A

Sunridge International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.