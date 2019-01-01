QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
RedHawk Holdings Corp is engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, sales of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, sales of point of entry full-body security systems, and financial services. The activity of the group is operated through Land & Hospitality, Medical Device and Pharmaceutical, and Other Services segments. The Land & Hospital and Other Services business units operate in the United States. The Medical Device and Pharmaceutical business unit operates in the United Kingdom. It derives revenue from several types of activities which includes medical device sales, branded generic pharmaceutical sales, commercial real estate leasing and financial services.

RedHawk Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RedHawk Holdings (SNDD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RedHawk Holdings (OTCEM: SNDD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are RedHawk Holdings's (SNDD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RedHawk Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for RedHawk Holdings (SNDD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RedHawk Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for RedHawk Holdings (SNDD)?

A

The stock price for RedHawk Holdings (OTCEM: SNDD) is $0.0002 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RedHawk Holdings (SNDD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RedHawk Holdings.

Q

When is RedHawk Holdings (OTCEM:SNDD) reporting earnings?

A

RedHawk Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RedHawk Holdings (SNDD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RedHawk Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does RedHawk Holdings (SNDD) operate in?

A

RedHawk Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.