RedHawk Holdings Corp is engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, sales of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, sales of point of entry full-body security systems, and financial services. The activity of the group is operated through Land & Hospitality, Medical Device and Pharmaceutical, and Other Services segments. The Land & Hospital and Other Services business units operate in the United States. The Medical Device and Pharmaceutical business unit operates in the United Kingdom. It derives revenue from several types of activities which includes medical device sales, branded generic pharmaceutical sales, commercial real estate leasing and financial services.