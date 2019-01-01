Rassini is a manufacturer of brake discs and suspension components for light commercial vehicles. The company operates three business divisions: a suspension division covering Nafta, a suspension division in Brazil, and a brake division. In its Nafta division, the company produces suspension components and springs for light commercial vehicles sold to car manufacturers in America. Its Brazil suspension division manufactures suspension components for the heavy-truck industry as well as the automotive and aftermarket. The brake division is vertically integrated, from design to manufacturing of brake discs and drums for braking systems.