QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Rassini is a manufacturer of brake discs and suspension components for light commercial vehicles. The company operates three business divisions: a suspension division covering Nafta, a suspension division in Brazil, and a brake division. In its Nafta division, the company produces suspension components and springs for light commercial vehicles sold to car manufacturers in America. Its Brazil suspension division manufactures suspension components for the heavy-truck industry as well as the automotive and aftermarket. The brake division is vertically integrated, from design to manufacturing of brake discs and drums for braking systems.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rassini Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rassini (SNCVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rassini (OTCEM: SNCVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rassini's (SNCVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rassini.

Q

What is the target price for Rassini (SNCVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rassini

Q

Current Stock Price for Rassini (SNCVF)?

A

The stock price for Rassini (OTCEM: SNCVF) is $4.1451 last updated Fri Dec 21 2018 16:32:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rassini (SNCVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rassini.

Q

When is Rassini (OTCEM:SNCVF) reporting earnings?

A

Rassini does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rassini (SNCVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rassini.

Q

What sector and industry does Rassini (SNCVF) operate in?

A

Rassini is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.