SNT Corp engages in the manufacture and sale of forging parts, construction and logistics equipment. It offers forged products, including axle tubes, drive pinions, and knuckle spindles for automobile, construction, and other applications. The company manufactures and sells frame scaffolding and supporting materials for use at construction sites, as well as leases temporary construction equipment. In addition, it designs, manufactures, and sells steel pallet logistics containers for use in land and sea transportation, as well as other products comprising padding materials inside multi-purpose pallets, pallet height extensions, pallet top attachments, and one-way pallets.