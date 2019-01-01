|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SNT (OTCPK: SNCJF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SNT.
There is no analysis for SNT
The stock price for SNT (OTCPK: SNCJF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for SNT.
SNT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SNT.
SNT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.