Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
4.88
Shares
36.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SNT Corp engages in the manufacture and sale of forging parts, construction and logistics equipment. It offers forged products, including axle tubes, drive pinions, and knuckle spindles for automobile, construction, and other applications. The company manufactures and sells frame scaffolding and supporting materials for use at construction sites, as well as leases temporary construction equipment. In addition, it designs, manufactures, and sells steel pallet logistics containers for use in land and sea transportation, as well as other products comprising padding materials inside multi-purpose pallets, pallet height extensions, pallet top attachments, and one-way pallets.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SNT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SNT (SNCJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SNT (OTCPK: SNCJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SNT's (SNCJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SNT.

Q

What is the target price for SNT (SNCJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SNT

Q

Current Stock Price for SNT (SNCJF)?

A

The stock price for SNT (OTCPK: SNCJF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SNT (SNCJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SNT.

Q

When is SNT (OTCPK:SNCJF) reporting earnings?

A

SNT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SNT (SNCJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SNT.

Q

What sector and industry does SNT (SNCJF) operate in?

A

SNT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.