QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
Sino Assurance Inc is engaged in the business of providing a guarantee service to government agencies, commercial companies, and individuals in issuing and obtaining surety. Its Construction Guarantee services include Bid guarantee; Performance guarantee; Payment guarantee; Advance payment guarantee; Performance guarantee of sub-contract; Application for bank guarantee Bond; Performance bond and others. The Employees Guarantee includes Guarantee of liquidated damages under employee's confidentiality agreement; Guarantee of losses of employee's competitive restriction; Guarantee of losses of employee's information disclosure and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sino Assurance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sino Assurance (SNAS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sino Assurance (OTCEM: SNAS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sino Assurance's (SNAS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sino Assurance.

Q

What is the target price for Sino Assurance (SNAS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sino Assurance

Q

Current Stock Price for Sino Assurance (SNAS)?

A

The stock price for Sino Assurance (OTCEM: SNAS) is $0.005 last updated Thu Aug 26 2021 19:30:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sino Assurance (SNAS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sino Assurance.

Q

When is Sino Assurance (OTCEM:SNAS) reporting earnings?

A

Sino Assurance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sino Assurance (SNAS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sino Assurance.

Q

What sector and industry does Sino Assurance (SNAS) operate in?

A

Sino Assurance is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.