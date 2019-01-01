Sino Assurance Inc is engaged in the business of providing a guarantee service to government agencies, commercial companies, and individuals in issuing and obtaining surety. Its Construction Guarantee services include Bid guarantee; Performance guarantee; Payment guarantee; Advance payment guarantee; Performance guarantee of sub-contract; Application for bank guarantee Bond; Performance bond and others. The Employees Guarantee includes Guarantee of liquidated damages under employee's confidentiality agreement; Guarantee of losses of employee's competitive restriction; Guarantee of losses of employee's information disclosure and others.