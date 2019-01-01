QQQ
Sona Nanotech Inc is engaged in researching and developing gold nanorod products. It makes products for diagnostic tests and medical treatment applications. The company's product includes Gemini.

Sona Nanotech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sona Nanotech (SNANF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sona Nanotech (OTCQB: SNANF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sona Nanotech's (SNANF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sona Nanotech.

Q

What is the target price for Sona Nanotech (SNANF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sona Nanotech

Q

Current Stock Price for Sona Nanotech (SNANF)?

A

The stock price for Sona Nanotech (OTCQB: SNANF) is $0.28685 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:27:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sona Nanotech (SNANF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sona Nanotech.

Q

When is Sona Nanotech (OTCQB:SNANF) reporting earnings?

A

Sona Nanotech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sona Nanotech (SNANF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sona Nanotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Sona Nanotech (SNANF) operate in?

A

Sona Nanotech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.