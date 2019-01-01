QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
SinoMedia Holding Ltd is a media operation group in China that focuses on conducting cross-media investment and operation with creative video communication. The company owns business sections including CCTV's advertising agency business, brand content creative communication, film and television program investment and production, and internet precision marketing. It derives revenue from TV advertising, creative content production and digital marketing services.

SinoMedia Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SinoMedia Holding (SMZZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SinoMedia Holding (OTCPK: SMZZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SinoMedia Holding's (SMZZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SinoMedia Holding.

Q

What is the target price for SinoMedia Holding (SMZZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SinoMedia Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for SinoMedia Holding (SMZZF)?

A

The stock price for SinoMedia Holding (OTCPK: SMZZF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SinoMedia Holding (SMZZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SinoMedia Holding.

Q

When is SinoMedia Holding (OTCPK:SMZZF) reporting earnings?

A

SinoMedia Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SinoMedia Holding (SMZZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SinoMedia Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does SinoMedia Holding (SMZZF) operate in?

A

SinoMedia Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.