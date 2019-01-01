QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Samex Mining Corp conducts acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in South America, particularly in the country of Chile. In Chile, the company holds an interest in the Los Zorros district copper-gold-silver prospects, the Chimberos copper-gold-silver prospects, the Inca copper-gold-molybdenum prospects, and the Espejismo gold prospects.

Samex Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Samex Mining (SMXMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Samex Mining (OTC: SMXMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Samex Mining's (SMXMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Samex Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Samex Mining (SMXMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Samex Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Samex Mining (SMXMF)?

A

The stock price for Samex Mining (OTC: SMXMF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Aug 18 2021 13:35:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Samex Mining (SMXMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Samex Mining.

Q

When is Samex Mining (OTC:SMXMF) reporting earnings?

A

Samex Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Samex Mining (SMXMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Samex Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Samex Mining (SMXMF) operate in?

A

Samex Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.