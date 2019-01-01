QQQ
SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG is a diversified financial services company located in Germany. The company focuses on the real estate sector and is involved in capital investment management, project development, and the management of its own assets.

SM Wirtschaftsberatungs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SM Wirtschaftsberatungs (SMWZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SM Wirtschaftsberatungs (OTCEM: SMWZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SM Wirtschaftsberatungs's (SMWZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SM Wirtschaftsberatungs.

Q

What is the target price for SM Wirtschaftsberatungs (SMWZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SM Wirtschaftsberatungs

Q

Current Stock Price for SM Wirtschaftsberatungs (SMWZF)?

A

The stock price for SM Wirtschaftsberatungs (OTCEM: SMWZF) is $6.0795 last updated Thu Feb 28 2019 16:41:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SM Wirtschaftsberatungs (SMWZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SM Wirtschaftsberatungs.

Q

When is SM Wirtschaftsberatungs (OTCEM:SMWZF) reporting earnings?

A

SM Wirtschaftsberatungs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SM Wirtschaftsberatungs (SMWZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SM Wirtschaftsberatungs.

Q

What sector and industry does SM Wirtschaftsberatungs (SMWZF) operate in?

A

SM Wirtschaftsberatungs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.