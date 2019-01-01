|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SM Wirtschaftsberatungs (OTCEM: SMWZF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SM Wirtschaftsberatungs.
There is no analysis for SM Wirtschaftsberatungs
The stock price for SM Wirtschaftsberatungs (OTCEM: SMWZF) is $6.0795 last updated Thu Feb 28 2019 16:41:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for SM Wirtschaftsberatungs.
SM Wirtschaftsberatungs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SM Wirtschaftsberatungs.
SM Wirtschaftsberatungs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.