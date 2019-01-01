QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Smart Move Inc provides a unique, revolutionary, and increasingly popular alternative method of transporting household and commercial goods securely and on a time guaranteed basis. The company provides satellite tracking option for users to track their shipments anytime.

Smart Move Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Smart Move (SMVE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Smart Move (OTCEM: SMVE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Smart Move's (SMVE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Smart Move.

Q

What is the target price for Smart Move (SMVE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Smart Move

Q

Current Stock Price for Smart Move (SMVE)?

A

The stock price for Smart Move (OTCEM: SMVE) is $0.0003 last updated Thu Mar 11 2021 16:15:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Smart Move (SMVE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Smart Move.

Q

When is Smart Move (OTCEM:SMVE) reporting earnings?

A

Smart Move does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Smart Move (SMVE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Smart Move.

Q

What sector and industry does Smart Move (SMVE) operate in?

A

Smart Move is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.