Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.59/4.42%
52 Wk
5.99 - 13.65
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
19.94
Open
-
P/E
8.71
Shares
197.7M
Outstanding
Sims Limited was created from the 2008 merger of two leading metal-recycling companies: Australia's Sims Group and America's Metal Management. The company is the world's largest publicly traded metal and electronics recycler, with roughly half of its revenue generated in North America and the balance split between Australasia and Europe.

Sims Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sims (SMUPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sims (OTCPK: SMUPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sims's (SMUPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sims.

Q

What is the target price for Sims (SMUPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sims

Q

Current Stock Price for Sims (SMUPF)?

A

The stock price for Sims (OTCPK: SMUPF) is $13.26 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:26:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sims (SMUPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sims.

Q

When is Sims (OTCPK:SMUPF) reporting earnings?

A

Sims does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sims (SMUPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sims.

Q

What sector and industry does Sims (SMUPF) operate in?

A

Sims is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.