Sumitomo Rubber Industries makes and sells rubber tires, sports equipment, and other products in three segments based on product type. The tire segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells rubber tires for automobiles and motorcycles under the Dunlop and Falken brand names. The sports segment sells golf, tennis, and fitness equipment under the Srixon, XXIO, Cleveland, and Dunlop brand names. The industrial and other products segment sells rubber parts for printers, artificial turf for sporting use, floor coating materials, portable ramps, gloves, tubes, and valves. More revenue comes from Japan than any other region.