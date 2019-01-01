QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.39/3.83%
52 Wk
10.21 - 13.4
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
26.24
Open
-
P/E
6.17
EPS
0.85
Shares
263M
Outstanding
Sumitomo Rubber Industries makes and sells rubber tires, sports equipment, and other products in three segments based on product type. The tire segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells rubber tires for automobiles and motorcycles under the Dunlop and Falken brand names. The sports segment sells golf, tennis, and fitness equipment under the Srixon, XXIO, Cleveland, and Dunlop brand names. The industrial and other products segment sells rubber parts for printers, artificial turf for sporting use, floor coating materials, portable ramps, gloves, tubes, and valves. More revenue comes from Japan than any other region.

Sumitomo Rubber Indus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sumitomo Rubber Indus (SMTUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sumitomo Rubber Indus (OTCPK: SMTUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sumitomo Rubber Indus's (SMTUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sumitomo Rubber Indus.

Q

What is the target price for Sumitomo Rubber Indus (SMTUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sumitomo Rubber Indus

Q

Current Stock Price for Sumitomo Rubber Indus (SMTUF)?

A

The stock price for Sumitomo Rubber Indus (OTCPK: SMTUF) is $10.21 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 16:48:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sumitomo Rubber Indus (SMTUF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on March 26, 2003.

Q

When is Sumitomo Rubber Indus (OTCPK:SMTUF) reporting earnings?

A

Sumitomo Rubber Indus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sumitomo Rubber Indus (SMTUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sumitomo Rubber Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does Sumitomo Rubber Indus (SMTUF) operate in?

A

Sumitomo Rubber Indus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.