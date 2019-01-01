QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
775.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
21.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company that engages in the sale of electricity and development, construction, operation, and management of solar power plants. The company is headquartered in Hong Kong but generates all of its revenue in mainland China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GCL New Energy Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GCL New Energy Hldgs (SMTLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GCL New Energy Hldgs (OTCPK: SMTLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GCL New Energy Hldgs's (SMTLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GCL New Energy Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for GCL New Energy Hldgs (SMTLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GCL New Energy Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for GCL New Energy Hldgs (SMTLF)?

A

The stock price for GCL New Energy Hldgs (OTCPK: SMTLF) is $0.0368 last updated Tue Nov 16 2021 15:51:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GCL New Energy Hldgs (SMTLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GCL New Energy Hldgs.

Q

When is GCL New Energy Hldgs (OTCPK:SMTLF) reporting earnings?

A

GCL New Energy Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GCL New Energy Hldgs (SMTLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GCL New Energy Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does GCL New Energy Hldgs (SMTLF) operate in?

A

GCL New Energy Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.