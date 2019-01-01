QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22 - 25
Mkt Cap
493.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-2.35
Shares
22.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Smart Eye Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Smart Eye (SMTEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Smart Eye (OTCEM: SMTEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Smart Eye's (SMTEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Smart Eye.

Q

What is the target price for Smart Eye (SMTEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Smart Eye

Q

Current Stock Price for Smart Eye (SMTEF)?

A

The stock price for Smart Eye (OTCEM: SMTEF) is $22.3 last updated Wed Dec 08 2021 16:40:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Smart Eye (SMTEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Smart Eye.

Q

When is Smart Eye (OTCEM:SMTEF) reporting earnings?

A

Smart Eye does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Smart Eye (SMTEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Smart Eye.

Q

What sector and industry does Smart Eye (SMTEF) operate in?

A

Smart Eye is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.