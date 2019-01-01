QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
27.94 - 30.6
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.81
Shares
87.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SMS Co Ltd is a Japanese company involved in providing various services targeting information infrastructure for the aging society. The company divides its search service by the following segments: nursing care, medical care, career, healthcare/senior life, and global.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SMS Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SMS (SMSZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SMS (OTCPK: SMSZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SMS's (SMSZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SMS.

Q

What is the target price for SMS (SMSZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SMS

Q

Current Stock Price for SMS (SMSZF)?

A

The stock price for SMS (OTCPK: SMSZF) is $27.937231 last updated Thu Jul 29 2021 13:34:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SMS (SMSZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SMS.

Q

When is SMS (OTCPK:SMSZF) reporting earnings?

A

SMS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SMS (SMSZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SMS.

Q

What sector and industry does SMS (SMSZF) operate in?

A

SMS is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.