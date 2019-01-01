QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
2.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
24.7M
Outstanding
Smooth Rock Ventures Corp is an exploration stage company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and metal properties in Canada and the United States. Its project portfolio includes Palmetto, Giroux project and Garfield Flat project.

Smooth Rock Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Smooth Rock Ventures (SMRVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Smooth Rock Ventures (OTCPK: SMRVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Smooth Rock Ventures's (SMRVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Smooth Rock Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Smooth Rock Ventures (SMRVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Smooth Rock Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Smooth Rock Ventures (SMRVF)?

A

The stock price for Smooth Rock Ventures (OTCPK: SMRVF) is $0.089 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 20:22:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Smooth Rock Ventures (SMRVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Smooth Rock Ventures.

Q

When is Smooth Rock Ventures (OTCPK:SMRVF) reporting earnings?

A

Smooth Rock Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Smooth Rock Ventures (SMRVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Smooth Rock Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Smooth Rock Ventures (SMRVF) operate in?

A

Smooth Rock Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.