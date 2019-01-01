QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
3.84
Shares
19.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Smaregi Inc is engaged in planning, designing, and development of providng web services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Smaregi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Smaregi (SMRGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Smaregi (OTCGM: SMRGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Smaregi's (SMRGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Smaregi.

Q

What is the target price for Smaregi (SMRGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Smaregi

Q

Current Stock Price for Smaregi (SMRGF)?

A

The stock price for Smaregi (OTCGM: SMRGF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Smaregi (SMRGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Smaregi.

Q

When is Smaregi (OTCGM:SMRGF) reporting earnings?

A

Smaregi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Smaregi (SMRGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Smaregi.

Q

What sector and industry does Smaregi (SMRGF) operate in?

A

Smaregi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.