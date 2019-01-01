QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
7 - 7
Vol / Avg.
2.1K/1.7K
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.05 - 20
Mkt Cap
18.7M
Payout Ratio
Open
7
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
2.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Standard Metals Processing Inc is an exploration stage company. It intends to become a full service permitted custom toll milling and processing company that facilitates the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material. Toll milling is a process whereby the mined material is crushed and ground into fine particles to ease the extraction of any precious minerals such as gold, silver and platinum, and similar metal groups.

Analyst Ratings

Standard Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Standard Metals (SMPR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Standard Metals (OTCPK: SMPR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Standard Metals's (SMPR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Standard Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Standard Metals (SMPR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Standard Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Standard Metals (SMPR)?

A

The stock price for Standard Metals (OTCPK: SMPR) is $7 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:26:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Standard Metals (SMPR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Standard Metals.

Q

When is Standard Metals (OTCPK:SMPR) reporting earnings?

A

Standard Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Standard Metals (SMPR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Standard Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Standard Metals (SMPR) operate in?

A

Standard Metals is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.