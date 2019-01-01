QQQ
Strategic Management & Opportunity Corp is engaged in acquiring farms and producing hemp. It is also involved in the creation of CBD oil, refined individual creams, oils, lotions, and ingestible.

Strategic Mgmt & Opps Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Strategic Mgmt & Opps (SMPP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Strategic Mgmt & Opps (OTCEM: SMPP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Strategic Mgmt & Opps's (SMPP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Strategic Mgmt & Opps.

Q

What is the target price for Strategic Mgmt & Opps (SMPP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Strategic Mgmt & Opps

Q

Current Stock Price for Strategic Mgmt & Opps (SMPP)?

A

The stock price for Strategic Mgmt & Opps (OTCEM: SMPP) is $0.018 last updated Thu Dec 09 2021 20:53:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Strategic Mgmt & Opps (SMPP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Strategic Mgmt & Opps.

Q

When is Strategic Mgmt & Opps (OTCEM:SMPP) reporting earnings?

A

Strategic Mgmt & Opps does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Strategic Mgmt & Opps (SMPP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Strategic Mgmt & Opps.

Q

What sector and industry does Strategic Mgmt & Opps (SMPP) operate in?

A

Strategic Mgmt & Opps is in the sector and industry.