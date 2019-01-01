San Miguel Food And Beverage Inc is a food company located in the Philippines. The company and its subsidiaries are involved in poultry and livestock operations, feeds and flour milling, dairy and coffee operations, franchising and young animal ration manufacturing and distribution. The firm sells and markets its products under B-meg, Magnolia, Monterey, San Miguel Mills, Pure foods, Hungry Juan brand names. Its operating segments include Beer and non-alcoholic beverages (NAB), Spirits, and Food. The company generates maximum revenue from Food segment.