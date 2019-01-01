QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.51 - 1.64
Mkt Cap
9.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.71
Shares
5.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
San Miguel Food And Beverage Inc is a food company located in the Philippines. The company and its subsidiaries are involved in poultry and livestock operations, feeds and flour milling, dairy and coffee operations, franchising and young animal ration manufacturing and distribution. The firm sells and markets its products under B-meg, Magnolia, Monterey, San Miguel Mills, Pure foods, Hungry Juan brand names. Its operating segments include Beer and non-alcoholic beverages (NAB), Spirits, and Food. The company generates maximum revenue from Food segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

San Miguel Food Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy San Miguel Food (SMPFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of San Miguel Food (OTCPK: SMPFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are San Miguel Food's (SMPFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for San Miguel Food.

Q

What is the target price for San Miguel Food (SMPFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for San Miguel Food

Q

Current Stock Price for San Miguel Food (SMPFF)?

A

The stock price for San Miguel Food (OTCPK: SMPFF) is $1.55 last updated Mon Nov 15 2021 14:38:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does San Miguel Food (SMPFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for San Miguel Food.

Q

When is San Miguel Food (OTCPK:SMPFF) reporting earnings?

A

San Miguel Food does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is San Miguel Food (SMPFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for San Miguel Food.

Q

What sector and industry does San Miguel Food (SMPFF) operate in?

A

San Miguel Food is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.