Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.45
Mkt Cap
5.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
39.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Playground Ventures Inc, formerly Blocplay Entertainment Inc is a Canada-based video game publisher that publishes video games that either develop internally or engage a video game developer to build. The company is mainly engaged in the business of software games development and related services. The company derives its revenue from development fees, which is contract-specific for the development of technology; and online game sales, and platform sales.

Playground Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Playground Ventures (SMPBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Playground Ventures (OTCPK: SMPBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Playground Ventures's (SMPBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Playground Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Playground Ventures (SMPBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Playground Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Playground Ventures (SMPBF)?

A

The stock price for Playground Ventures (OTCPK: SMPBF) is $0.1341 last updated Fri Nov 05 2021 14:16:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Playground Ventures (SMPBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Playground Ventures.

Q

When is Playground Ventures (OTCPK:SMPBF) reporting earnings?

A

Playground Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Playground Ventures (SMPBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Playground Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Playground Ventures (SMPBF) operate in?

A

Playground Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.