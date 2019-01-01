PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk is an investment company. It invests in companies that are engaged in leasing space, owning and operating telecommunication towers for wireless operators in Indonesia under long-term lease agreements. The company owns and operates over 19,000 towers in Indonesia. Its business segments include Tower rental, and Other services (VSAT service, and MWIFO). The majority of the company's revenue is generated from Tower Rental.