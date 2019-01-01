QQQ
SMN Corp operates and develops marketing technology business and provides advertisements and media planning service. Its main services include Ad Technology, Marketing Dolutions and Other Business. The Ad Technology offers marketing solutions through its following products: VALIS-Engine, Logicad and VALIS-cockpit.

SMN Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SMN (SMNOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SMN (OTCGM: SMNOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SMN's (SMNOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SMN.

Q

What is the target price for SMN (SMNOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SMN

Q

Current Stock Price for SMN (SMNOF)?

A

The stock price for SMN (OTCGM: SMNOF) is $5.11 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 20:05:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SMN (SMNOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SMN.

Q

When is SMN (OTCGM:SMNOF) reporting earnings?

A

SMN does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SMN (SMNOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SMN.

Q

What sector and industry does SMN (SMNOF) operate in?

A

SMN is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.