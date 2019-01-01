QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Siam Makro PCL operates Makro brand stores and frozen food shops across Thailand. Segments through which the company operates its business include Cash and Carry centers, Food Services, Retail and Mall rental. Products offered include both food and non-food items. The firm from over 90 stores offers products to small and medium-sized businesses, retailers, caterers, professional sectors, and institutions. It generates a majority of its revenue from Cash and carry segment.

Siam Makro Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Siam Makro (SMKUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Siam Makro (OTCPK: SMKUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Siam Makro's (SMKUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Siam Makro.

Q

What is the target price for Siam Makro (SMKUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Siam Makro

Q

Current Stock Price for Siam Makro (SMKUY)?

A

The stock price for Siam Makro (OTCPK: SMKUY) is $1.16 last updated Mon Oct 26 2020 19:25:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Siam Makro (SMKUY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on November 16, 2012.

Q

When is Siam Makro (OTCPK:SMKUY) reporting earnings?

A

Siam Makro does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Siam Makro (SMKUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Siam Makro.

Q

What sector and industry does Siam Makro (SMKUY) operate in?

A

Siam Makro is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.