There is no Press for this Ticker
Melia Hotels International SA is a Spanish owner and operator of hotels. The company operates midscale, upscale, and premium hotels across several brands, including Sol Hotels & Resorts, Melia Hotels & Resorts, and Gran Melia. Melia may either own or lease the hotels it operates, and hotel operation contributes the majority of company revenue. In addition, hotel owners may operate hotels under a Melia brand in a franchise agreement, or can contract Melia's management services to operate the hotel on its behalf. The company generates approximately half of its revenue in Spain, and the rest from America and the EMEA region.

Melia Hotels Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Melia Hotels Intl (SMIZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Melia Hotels Intl (OTCPK: SMIZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Melia Hotels Intl's (SMIZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Melia Hotels Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Melia Hotels Intl (SMIZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Melia Hotels Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Melia Hotels Intl (SMIZF)?

A

The stock price for Melia Hotels Intl (OTCPK: SMIZF) is $8.215 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 15:38:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Melia Hotels Intl (SMIZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Melia Hotels Intl.

Q

When is Melia Hotels Intl (OTCPK:SMIZF) reporting earnings?

A

Melia Hotels Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Melia Hotels Intl (SMIZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Melia Hotels Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Melia Hotels Intl (SMIZF) operate in?

A

Melia Hotels Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.