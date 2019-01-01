QQQ
Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Summit Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Summit Healthcare (SMIHW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Summit Healthcare (NASDAQ: SMIHW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Summit Healthcare's (SMIHW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Summit Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for Summit Healthcare (SMIHW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Summit Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for Summit Healthcare (SMIHW)?

A

The stock price for Summit Healthcare (NASDAQ: SMIHW) is $0.4734 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Summit Healthcare (SMIHW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Summit Healthcare.

Q

When is Summit Healthcare (NASDAQ:SMIHW) reporting earnings?

A

Summit Healthcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Summit Healthcare (SMIHW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Summit Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Summit Healthcare (SMIHW) operate in?

A

Summit Healthcare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.