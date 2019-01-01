QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
230.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Summerset Group Holdings Ltd operates retirement villages in New Zealand. The company receives a majority of its revenue from the New Zealand Ministry of Health, which subsidizes fees for eligible aged-care residents. Its revenue is primarily derived from care fees and village services income. Summerset provides a range of care for its residents, including in-home care and 24-hour medical-care centers. In addition to its independent-living villas and apartments, Summerset offers supported-living residences, which include assistance with daily activities like shopping and housekeeping.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Summerset Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Summerset Group Holdings (SMGRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Summerset Group Holdings (OTCGM: SMGRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Summerset Group Holdings's (SMGRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Summerset Group Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Summerset Group Holdings (SMGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Summerset Group Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Summerset Group Holdings (SMGRF)?

A

The stock price for Summerset Group Holdings (OTCGM: SMGRF) is $9.45 last updated Wed Feb 24 2021 20:11:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Summerset Group Holdings (SMGRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Summerset Group Holdings.

Q

When is Summerset Group Holdings (OTCGM:SMGRF) reporting earnings?

A

Summerset Group Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Summerset Group Holdings (SMGRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Summerset Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Summerset Group Holdings (SMGRF) operate in?

A

Summerset Group Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.