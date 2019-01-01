Summerset Group Holdings Ltd operates retirement villages in New Zealand. The company receives a majority of its revenue from the New Zealand Ministry of Health, which subsidizes fees for eligible aged-care residents. Its revenue is primarily derived from care fees and village services income. Summerset provides a range of care for its residents, including in-home care and 24-hour medical-care centers. In addition to its independent-living villas and apartments, Summerset offers supported-living residences, which include assistance with daily activities like shopping and housekeeping.