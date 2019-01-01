San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of bottled, canned and draught beers. Its geographical segments are Hong Kong, Philippines, China, and others. The Hong Kong operations comprise of the manufacture and distribution of own brewed beer products and distribution of imported beer products in Hong Kong and overseas. The Mainland China operations comprise of the manufacture and distribution of own brewed beer products in the southern part of the People's Republic of China and overseas. It derives most of its revenue from Hong Kong.