Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
63.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
373.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of bottled, canned and draught beers. Its geographical segments are Hong Kong, Philippines, China, and others. The Hong Kong operations comprise of the manufacture and distribution of own brewed beer products and distribution of imported beer products in Hong Kong and overseas. The Mainland China operations comprise of the manufacture and distribution of own brewed beer products in the southern part of the People's Republic of China and overseas. It derives most of its revenue from Hong Kong.

San Miguel Brewery Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy San Miguel Brewery (SMGLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of San Miguel Brewery (OTCPK: SMGLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are San Miguel Brewery's (SMGLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for San Miguel Brewery.

Q

What is the target price for San Miguel Brewery (SMGLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for San Miguel Brewery

Q

Current Stock Price for San Miguel Brewery (SMGLF)?

A

The stock price for San Miguel Brewery (OTCPK: SMGLF) is $0.17 last updated Fri Jul 16 2021 19:04:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does San Miguel Brewery (SMGLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for San Miguel Brewery.

Q

When is San Miguel Brewery (OTCPK:SMGLF) reporting earnings?

A

San Miguel Brewery does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is San Miguel Brewery (SMGLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for San Miguel Brewery.

Q

What sector and industry does San Miguel Brewery (SMGLF) operate in?

A

San Miguel Brewery is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.