Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.28/1.31%
52 Wk
20.15 - 27.04
Mkt Cap
5.1B
Payout Ratio
41.76
Open
-
P/E
32.96
EPS
-13.5
Shares
238.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
San Miguel Corp is an investment holding company. The company's operating segments include Food and Beverage; Packaging; Energy; Fuel and Oil; Infrastructure and Cement, Real Estate and Others. It generates maximum revenue from Fuel and Oil segment. The Fuel and Oil segment is engaged in refining crude oil and marketing and distribution of refined petroleum products.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

San Miguel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy San Miguel (SMGBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of San Miguel (OTCPK: SMGBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are San Miguel's (SMGBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for San Miguel.

Q

What is the target price for San Miguel (SMGBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for San Miguel

Q

Current Stock Price for San Miguel (SMGBY)?

A

The stock price for San Miguel (OTCPK: SMGBY) is $21.34 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:32:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does San Miguel (SMGBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on October 3, 2018.

Q

When is San Miguel (OTCPK:SMGBY) reporting earnings?

A

San Miguel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is San Miguel (SMGBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for San Miguel.

Q

What sector and industry does San Miguel (SMGBY) operate in?

A

San Miguel is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.