Smurfit Kappa Group PLC manufactures and sells paper-based packaging products. The company owns mills that produce containerboard, which is then shipped to the company's plants, where it is converted into corrugated packaging products. The packaging products include solid board, sack kraft paper, and folding cartons. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on geography: Europe and the Americas. The Europe segment generates the majority of revenue. The Americas segment owns forestland in Latin America, where Smurfit Kappa harvests timber for its mills.