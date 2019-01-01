QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.26 - 0.8
Mkt Cap
1.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
3.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sierra Madre Developments Inc is an exploration stage. The company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on gold and silver deposits. Geographically, it operates only in Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sierra Madre Developments Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sierra Madre Developments (SMDXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sierra Madre Developments (OTC: SMDXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sierra Madre Developments's (SMDXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sierra Madre Developments.

Q

What is the target price for Sierra Madre Developments (SMDXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sierra Madre Developments

Q

Current Stock Price for Sierra Madre Developments (SMDXF)?

A

The stock price for Sierra Madre Developments (OTC: SMDXF) is $0.51 last updated Thu Jul 22 2021 18:18:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sierra Madre Developments (SMDXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sierra Madre Developments.

Q

When is Sierra Madre Developments (OTC:SMDXF) reporting earnings?

A

Sierra Madre Developments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sierra Madre Developments (SMDXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sierra Madre Developments.

Q

What sector and industry does Sierra Madre Developments (SMDXF) operate in?

A

Sierra Madre Developments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.