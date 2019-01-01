SHL Telemedicine Ltd develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions. It consists of the transmission of medical data by an individual, from a remote location to a medical call center through telecommunication networks. The company offers solutions to subscribing patients, health insurance companies, hospitals, clinics, and physicians. It provides healthcare professional solutions to the patients suffering from congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and readmission solutions for reducing heart-related readmissions. In addition, consumer's solutions include cardiac monitoring services. The company geographical segments Israel, Europe and the rest of the world.