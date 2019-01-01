QQQ
SHL Telemedicine Ltd develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions. It consists of the transmission of medical data by an individual, from a remote location to a medical call center through telecommunication networks. The company offers solutions to subscribing patients, health insurance companies, hospitals, clinics, and physicians. It provides healthcare professional solutions to the patients suffering from congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and readmission solutions for reducing heart-related readmissions. In addition, consumer's solutions include cardiac monitoring services. The company geographical segments Israel, Europe and the rest of the world.

SHL Telemedicine Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SHL Telemedicine (SMDCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SHL Telemedicine (OTCEM: SMDCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SHL Telemedicine's (SMDCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SHL Telemedicine.

Q

What is the target price for SHL Telemedicine (SMDCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SHL Telemedicine

Q

Current Stock Price for SHL Telemedicine (SMDCF)?

A

The stock price for SHL Telemedicine (OTCEM: SMDCF) is $13.4 last updated Thu May 13 2021 16:23:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SHL Telemedicine (SMDCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SHL Telemedicine.

Q

When is SHL Telemedicine (OTCEM:SMDCF) reporting earnings?

A

SHL Telemedicine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SHL Telemedicine (SMDCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SHL Telemedicine.

Q

What sector and industry does SHL Telemedicine (SMDCF) operate in?

A

SHL Telemedicine is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.