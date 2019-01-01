SimCorp is a Denmark-based provider of software solutions to asset management firms, wealth management firms, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurance companies, and other businesses in the financial services industry. The firm offers an integrated back-to-front customizable solution to support the investment management process. Its capabilities include business consulting, automated workflows, risk and performance analytics, and data reporting. SimCorp operates in the Nordic region, Europe, Middle East, North America, and Asia-Pacific.