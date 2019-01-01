QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
0.11/0.90%
52 Wk
12.7 - 12.7
Mkt Cap
5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
40.91
EPS
0.05
Shares
395.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
SimCorp is a Denmark-based provider of software solutions to asset management firms, wealth management firms, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurance companies, and other businesses in the financial services industry. The firm offers an integrated back-to-front customizable solution to support the investment management process. Its capabilities include business consulting, automated workflows, risk and performance analytics, and data reporting. SimCorp operates in the Nordic region, Europe, Middle East, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SimCorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SimCorp (SMCYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SimCorp (OTCPK: SMCYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SimCorp's (SMCYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SimCorp.

Q

What is the target price for SimCorp (SMCYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SimCorp

Q

Current Stock Price for SimCorp (SMCYY)?

A

The stock price for SimCorp (OTCPK: SMCYY) is $12.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:42:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SimCorp (SMCYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SimCorp.

Q

When is SimCorp (OTCPK:SMCYY) reporting earnings?

A

SimCorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SimCorp (SMCYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SimCorp.

Q

What sector and industry does SimCorp (SMCYY) operate in?

A

SimCorp is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.