Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
12.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2B
Outstanding
Strategic Minerals PLC is a UK-based mineral production and development company. The principal business activity of the company is the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. Its operating segments include Southern Minerals Group LLC (SMG), Head Office, Development Asset, Australia, and United Kingdom. It derives a majority of the revenue from the SMG segment that is involved in the sale of magnetite to both the US domestic market and historically transported magnetite to port for onward export sale.

Strategic Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Strategic Minerals (SMCDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Strategic Minerals (OTCPK: SMCDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Strategic Minerals's (SMCDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Strategic Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Strategic Minerals (SMCDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Strategic Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Strategic Minerals (SMCDF)?

A

The stock price for Strategic Minerals (OTCPK: SMCDF) is $0.006 last updated Tue Sep 07 2021 13:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Strategic Minerals (SMCDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Strategic Minerals.

Q

When is Strategic Minerals (OTCPK:SMCDF) reporting earnings?

A

Strategic Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Strategic Minerals (SMCDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Strategic Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Strategic Minerals (SMCDF) operate in?

A

Strategic Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.