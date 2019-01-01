Strategic Minerals PLC is a UK-based mineral production and development company. The principal business activity of the company is the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. Its operating segments include Southern Minerals Group LLC (SMG), Head Office, Development Asset, Australia, and United Kingdom. It derives a majority of the revenue from the SMG segment that is involved in the sale of magnetite to both the US domestic market and historically transported magnetite to port for onward export sale.